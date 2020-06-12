ATTLEBORO — In what likely was the most unusual graduation in the history of Attleboro High School, 394 seniors in their blue caps and gowns on Friday walked from vehicles in the school parking lot, picked up their diplomas and crossed a small stage as their names were announced.
While there were official photos, no handshaking and other aspects of a traditional graduation were present for the Class of 2020, and families had to remain in vehicles near the stage even to snap their own photos.
In this age of social distancing and no large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, the “drive-up” ceremony was the closest thing to a normal graduation school officials and others deemed possible.
Despite strict guidelines, everyone made the best of the situation to close out what turned out to be a most unusual final year of high school.
Three graduating athletes — Nolan Jaeger, who played football, and Peter Lorenzo Wilson and Qualeem Charles, who both played basketball — rode in a rented party bus for the occasion.
Even a white stretch limousine was spotted in the line of vehicles.
“I think it’s interesting to say the least,” said graduate Brian Maher, who played baseball and is heading to Springfield College to major in sports management. “I’m happy we have an actual ceremony. It’s an experience I’ll remember forever.”
Senior Felicita Melendez and her family waited for their turn in the family vehicle, decorated with slogans and balloons.
“I’m honestly thankful we at least are having a graduation ceremony,” Melendez said. “I’m very excited and super happy.”
Her older sister, Elisa, held a poster reading, “Congrats Felicita, You did it, Adventure awaits.”
“I’m so happy,” Felicita’s mother, Nery, remarked.
The graduation was rained out Thursday but Friday’s weather made for a perfect photo op day, and there was plenty of that as well.
There was even an opportunity to take special photos with family under two donated balloon arches at nearby Highland Park, where vehicles lined up before heading to the school.
The school “Blue Pride” colors were everywhere.
The graduation actually began at 2 p.m. as a virtual part featuring prerecorded speeches, while the diplomas were handed out beginning at 5 p.m.
Seniors were given an assigned time to arrive to minimize their wait, and many staff and volunteers pitched in to make it a well-organized event.
Speeches earlier included those from Principal Bill Runey, Superintendent David Sawyer, Mayor Paul Heroux, Class President Benjamin Wood, Valedictorian Eric Yip and Salutatorian Jenna Gittle. The senior chorus was also showcased.
The graduation speeches and the announcement of the Metcalf scholarship awards are being shown on DoubleACS and will air also on YouTube and Facebook.
Attleboro High officials, with input from students, staff and parents, decided a more formal outdoor graduation this summer, something many other high schools are planning, was not practical. That’s because of the class size and fact many seniors are leaving early for work, further education and military service.
