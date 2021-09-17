Coronavirus cases in schools are starting the new year higher than they finished in June, reflecting the rising number of cases statewide due to the delta variant.
Cases have been rising statewide for 10 of the 11 weeks since July 2, when a record low of 383 new cases was recorded.
Coronavirus cases in the Sun Chronicle area’s 14 school districts totaled 46 as of Sept. 16, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Out of that number, 40 were among students and six among staff members.
Statewide there were 1,230 cases reported among students and 190 among staff.
In this area Mansfield schools had the most cases with 14 and Attleboro had the second most with 13, which is a tiny fraction of its approximately 6,700 students and staff.
On June 16, by comparison, when numbers were on a downward trend generally, just four cases were reported in the 14 school districts.
Area-wide there were 272 new cases of coronavirus reported in the 10 Sun Chronicle communities for the week ending Sept. 16.
By contrast, on June 17 there were just 15 new cases.
Statewide for the week ending Sept. 17, there were 12,944 new cases of coronavirus reported.
That number is up by 2,276 from the week ending Sept. 10.
In the week ending June 19 there were just 432 new cases reported statewide, down from the 750 the previous week.
