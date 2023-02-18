When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader, referred to the invasion as a “special military operation,” apparently believing victory would be swift.
But during the course of the bloody war, Ukrainian forces have instead retaken territory in the east where they have fought the Russians to a stalemate with the help of Western weapons.
Both countries are now believed to be preparing for major offensives as Western allies rush advanced tanks to Ukraine and Russia meets with Belarus to forge closer military and economic ties.
Meanwhile, about 4,500 miles from the front lines, Attleboro area residents and those with ties to the area are doing their part to support Ukraine’s fight to keep its independence.
They include U.S. Marine veteran and paramedic turned humanitarian Peter Reed, the husband of Alex Potter.
Reed, 34, of New Jersey, died earlier this month while he and others were trying to help civilians in the besieged city Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
A memorial service Wednesday on Wrentham town common was attended by about 200 people — family, friends and supporters. Reed’s brother, Chandler Reed, whose wife is from Wrentham, officiated at the ceremony.
Supplies to Ukraine
Terry Reid, a 53-year-old mother of five and a proud Ukrainian-American, her 22-year-old daughter Natalie Reid, and their friends in the Ukrainian American Youth Association of Boston are also pitching in to help.
The Reids, of North Attleboro, Mike and Ulana Nosal of Walpole and Yuri Bukhenik, a U.S. Marine veteran of Stoughton, have together made a dozen humanitarian trips to Ukraine, Poland and Latvia since the start of the war.
The trips, sponsored by the Norwood-based nonprofit UAYA, have raised thousands of dollars to purchase supplies to help children, wounded civilians and soldiers on the front lines with protective clothing and gear.
“Ukraine is the front line of freedom right now,” Terry Reid said. “It’s our organization’s duty. It’s our job and our organization’s job to support that.”
UAYA works very closely with Yuri Kosmyna, founder of Project 1, a nonprofit organization in Ukraine, to get the supplies to troops and civilians targeted by Russia, Terry Reid said.
Kosmyna, Ulana Nosal’s cousin, works for the United Nations on immigration and border control in Ukraine. Nosal was born in Ukraine.
“We know everything we get gets to where we send it,” Terry Reid said.
With the help of Plainville resident, Shawn Freeman, director of sales at Clinical 1 Home Medical Corp., Reid said her group can quickly purchase emergency supplies such as tourniquets, trauma kits and other medical items.
Terry Reid says she comes from a military family. Her father and grandfather are U.S. Navy veterans and her son Ryan is a captain and combat engineer in the U.S. Army who is currently stationed in Missouri.
“We’re in it to win it. We’re in it for the long run,” she said.
The group is planning another trip in April and is hoping to raise $50,000 to bring medical and other supplies for fighters in Ukraine. However, Terry Reid said she is not going on this trip.
With a generous donation from Jeff and Julie Kinney of Plainville, the UAYA Boston and its national office were able to provide a mobile classroom to St. Nicholas’ School in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine near the border with Poland, Reid said.
Overseen by Project 1, Terry Reid said, the structure is nearing completion. UAYA has also provided backpacks and educational laptops to the children with the help of generous donors.
Besides working every day raising funds to purchase supplies, Terry Reid and her daughter organize support through the UAYA to help members of the MOBI Youth Basketball Club in Brovary, Ukraine.
Since 2019, UAYA established a relationship with Maryna Rubailo, founder and director of club. The high school girls who are members of the club are now displaced in Latvia, separated from their families in Ukraine with head Coach Masha Dubas.
Natalie Reid, a sophomore at Rhode Island College majoring in health and physical education, has traveled to Latvia twice to bring the girls medical supplies and help coach the team.
In addition, the Reids have sponsored and obtained travel visas for Dubas’s 16-year-old son and the 16-year-old son of another coach to come to the United States.
The boys live with a family in Westwood and attend Catholic Memorial, a private college preparatory high school in West Roxbury, where they are on the junior varsity basketball team.
Terry Reid, a volleyball coach at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, said sports teach athletes leadership skills, teamwork and other life lessons.
“It changes lives,” Terry Reid said. “They are Ukraine’s future leaders. Ukraine is going to need them.”
“We want to give them a little bit of hope,” Natalie Reid added.
For Terry Reid, working with UAYA is history repeating itself. The organization was founded in the 1950s when her grandparents immigrated to the United States and helped people back in Ukraine.
At the time, the rule of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin was nearing its end. His policies were blamed for causing a millions to die in a famine, which some historians believe Stalin aggravated to subjugate the Ukrainian people.
After failing to quickly take control of Ukraine now, Russia has targeted civilian populations and infrastructure to create power failures during the winter in an effort to break the will of the people.
The war, the largest invasion by one country into another since World War II, has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions.
Terry Reid compared the Russian attacks on civilians and infrastructure to Stalin’s policies that led to the starvation of millions in Ukraine in the 1930s, known as the Holdomor.
Thousands of children, Terry Reid said, have been made orphans as a result of the war. “It’s a generation of trauma,” she said. “It’s going to take three generations to heal that.”
Watching it unfold has been emotional for the Reids but has also served to steel their nerve as they devote hours between school and work to help those in Ukraine.
“We’re Ukrainian. That’s what we do,” Terry Reid said. “I am supporting people of my heritage. I was taught that Ukrainians are resilient.”
Unlike the horrors in Ukraine’s past, which went unknown outside of the Soviet Union until much later, Natalie Reid says that war crimes committed by Russian forces are now open to exposure through social media.
“People can see what’s going on. They can say, ‘No, we didn’t bomb that children’s hospital,’ and we can say, ‘Yes, you did. We can see it,’” Natalie Reid said.
Attleboro rally set
Next Saturday, Feb. 25, a rally will be held from 1-3 p.m. at Fiske Square at routes 123 and 152 in downtown Attleboro to show support for Ukraine and to mark the one-year anniversary of the war.
The rally was organized by Barbara Clark, 75, of member of the Attleboro Council for Human Rights, who hosted a Ukrainian exchange student in the early 1990s.
Clark and her husband, Charlie Adler, stay in contact with the former exchange student, Volodymyr Tolkunov, who was forced to flee Kyiv with his wife and stepson and now live in western Ukraine.
In his letters to Clark and Adler, the man, who cannot join the Ukrainian armed forces because of a medical issue, thanks the United States and its allies for supporting his country.
“Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom and the right to exist. Now Ukraine is standing like a shield between the free democratic world and the reincarnation of the horde of Genghis Khan,” Tolkunov wrote on the day of the invasion.
“The support they see from people in our country means a lot to them,” Clark said. “They see that we care about what’s happening in their country.”
‘It’s a pretty dire situation every day’
Meanwhile, in Attleboro, Ukrainian native Lesia Fasiak, 35, worries about her parents back in her hometown of Chernivtsi, a college town just north of the border with Romania.
Although her hometown has not been bombed, the city has repeated power outages, interruptions with heat and continued air raid sirens.
“It’s a pretty dire situation every day,” Fasiak said.
She has two cousins in the Ukrainian armed forces, including one who was hit in the chest with shrapnel while fighting in the eastern front.
He was hospitalized and sent home to recuperate and is now back on the front. The other was on the front but has been sent away from the fighting for training, Fasiak said.
During calls to her parents, they do their best to cheer each other up and stay strong for each other. “Honestly, there are good days and bad days. We try to give each other positive vibes,” Fasiak said.
“I was panicking at first,” Fasiak said of the war. “I didn’t think it was going to be quick but I didn’t think it was going to last this long.”
“I don’t know when it’s going to end. Neither side is going to stop fighting. I don’t know what Russia is fighting for. Ukraine is not going to stop. We are fighting for our land, we are fighting for our people and we are fighting for our kids.”
Fasiak attends St. Michael’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Woonsocket, which has collected donations to send to an orphanage in her hometown to purchase a generator and other items to comfort the children.
“We need to pray for them and donate when we can,” Fasiak said of the people of Ukraine.
Prior to invading Ukraine, Russia marched into Georgia, another former Soviet republic, in 2008 and then annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine after invading in 2014.
The United Nations estimates that nearly 8 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries in Europe and nearly 6 million have been displaced in the country.
Many observers believe Putin, a former KGB agent who does not believe Ukraine is a sovereign nation, is aiming to reconstitute the former Soviet Union. He has threatened to use nuclear weapons if Western powers join the war.
In an interview for “Frontline,” Marie Yovanovich, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, said the war is approaching a dangerous moment “because it’s hard to see what the pathway forward is.”
“If Russia is allowed to get away with this,” she said, “it affects the entire international order.”