ATTLEBORO -- The city’s computer network will be down for routine repairs on March 2 to replace outdated software.
Because the police and fire departments are connected with the city network, their computer-assisted dispatch system will not work while the repairs are made, officials said.
However, the city’s 911 system will still work, they emphasized.
Response times may be delayed because police dispatchers will have to call or radio the fire department whenever they receive a medical or fire emergency.
Mayor Paul Heroux said the delay will be about less than a minute. Currently, police dispatchers automatically switch those 911 calls to the fire department.
The $80,000 maintenance was approved by the city council and will take as little as three or four hours and possibly up to eight hours, Heroux said.
City Hall will be closed to the public and the telephone system will not work during that time. Employees will be working on other office tasks, according to the mayor.
The job has to be performed during working hours, the mayor said, and it must be done now rather than risk more lengthy repairs in the future.
“There’s no way around doing it. It’s outdated,” Heroux said.
If the work is completed quickly, City Hall will be opened to the public, he said.
The necessary repairs will be an inconvenience for the police and fire departments.
Dispatchers will have to write down the information for all the calls and then enter them in the computer system once it becomes operational again, officials said.
Currently, they say, the computer-assisted dispatch system automatically logs the calls and notifies the dispatcher what equipment to send to the emergency.
“It’s being used to the internet and email and having to go back to snail mail and the Pony Express,” Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The automatic system also lets dispatchers know information about prior calls to an address, whether there is a firearms license or restraining order associated with an address, and other important information police need to know, Heagney said.
Extra personnel will be working and officers and firefighters will assist the dispatchers handling the calls.
“It certainly is not optimal but we’ll make it work,” Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.
The repairs to the city’s computer network has exposed the lack of redundancy in the system and the need for a separate network for public safety, officials said.
Heroux said he is looking into a public safety computer system separate from the city network for capital improvements. He said the estimated cost is “in the six figures.”
