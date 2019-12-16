NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A call from a neighbor about a suspicious car on a cul de sac near the Cumberland line led to an arrest and the recovery of stolen auto parts, police said.
The suspect, Cy J. Desrosiers, 33, of Pawtucket, pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,200.
He was arrested about 10:15 p.m. Sunday after driving out of the cul de sac in an SUV with used auto parts police allege were stolen.
A neighbor called police about two hours earlier about a suspicious car parked on Montclair Drive, a cul de sac near the Cumberland line. Advanced Auto Recycling Inc. is located about one-quarter mile away through the woods, according to police.
Police investigated and reported the rear of the SUV to be empty. They conducted surveillance in the area before Desrosiers returned to his vehicle and was stopped on Mendon Road.
Desrosiers denied stealing any auto parts and said they belonged in his vehicle, according to police.
However, police say the parts, including a tail light assembly, a mirror and a satellite radio, had yellow painted markings consistent with junk auto parts, and belonged to different vehicles.
Desrosiers was arrested after an investigation by officers Robert Curran, Anthony Lopez and Thomas Vigorito.
He is free on $150 cash bail and is due back in court in February for a pretrial conference.
