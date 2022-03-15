FOXBORO — Plans are in the works to expand parking for Gillette Stadium, but those living nearby are concerned with the impact on their neighborhoods.
The parking area across Route 1 is set to be expanded by roughly 3,000 spaces.
Representatives of The Kraft Group presented plans before the planning board at a public hearing last week.
While some homes in Norfolk are close by, the biggest impact would be on residences in South Walpole, which is where most of the opposition has come from.
Kraft Group representatives contend the additional parking will help reduce traffic problems from stadium events in Foxboro and surrounding communities.
They said more parking spots will improve the flow of traffic, reduce traffic on Route 1 and make for a safer situation.
Some Walpole residents, however, maintain the expansion will add to traffic and crowd woes.
While the new parking would be located on Kraft property, some woodlands now separating parking from homes would be leveled.
The homeowners say the expansion would place parking lots too close to their property lines.
As many trees as possible will be spared and a berm and fence would be built, the applicant said.
Other concerns cited by neighbors are impact on their security, property values, and water supply.
The parking lots are used for tailgaiting hours before events, and Kraft Group representatives have promised the new lot will be policed.
Walpole residents point out the stadium doesn’t just host eight home New England Patriots games with New England Revolution soccer games and concerts. Also, they note they aren’t getting the tax breaks Foxboro residents receive.
Stadium management says the new parking is primarily to enhance their free parking program intended to reduce congestion on Route 1.
Management about a year ago introduced the program allowing patrons to park for free if they agree to wait 90 minutes after the end of a game before exiting onto the state road.
But Kraft personnel also acknowledged the new parking is linked to the future development of an office park between the two hotels at Patriot Place and Bass Pro Shops. That area is a huge parking lot used for Patriot Place patrons and stadium attendees, and the expanded parking across Route 1 would help replace parking lost to development.
“The board continued the hearing to allow time for a site visit and the submission of other materials,” said Gabriela Jordan, a town planner.
The hearing was originally continued to March 24 but it has since been rescheduled to April 7, Jordan said, since the agenda for the March 24 meeting was full.