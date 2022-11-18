ATTLEBORO — A city neighborhood is in mourning after an early morning fire Friday claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman.
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim Friday morning as Judith Henriques, who lived alone at the home at 30 Division St.
The origin and cause remain under investigation by the city fire and police departments as well as by state police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Bristol District Attorney.
“There is no indication that it was anything other than accidental,” Fire Chief Scott Lachance said Friday morning, but the actual cause is classified as undetermined.
The blaze, first called in by a neighbor at 12:44 a.m., left the gray shingled Cape-style home gutted. The structure was fully engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived.
“The fire was through the roof,” Assistant Chief John Guenette said Friday morning.
Half of the roof of the home on a tidy lot on the dead-end street appeared to have collapsed. The twisted metal skin of the front door lay on the front lawn, a testimony to the intensity of the flames.
Former city council president Frank Cook lives at 32 Division St., right next door.
He said he knew Henriques for 40 years.
“I still can’t believe she’s gone,” he said. “She was a great neighbor who had a great family.”
Cook said she was an outstanding person.
“She was a loving neighbor and a very meticulous person in the way she dressed and took care of her house and property,” he said. “She was always very pleasant. She raised a lovely family, three girls and one boy. Every encounter we had was always positive.”
Henriques lost her husband three years ago and her children are grown and on their own which left her alone in the home.
Cook said he could not describe her as “elderly.” She was still vigorous and her mind was sharp, he said.
“You would not know she was 80,” he said. “It’s a shock to the neighborhood. It’s so sad. I can’t believe it.”
Another neighbor, who did not want to give his name, has lived on the other side of the Henriques home for just two years.
“She was a kind woman,” he said. “She was friendly, but she didn’t talk a lot.”
One of Henriques son-in-laws, Brian Sweeney, is on the Attleboro Fire Department, but was not on duty when the blaze broke out.
Cook said at one point there was a “whooshing” sound and blaze began to roar.
The fire department arrived in about four minutes and immediately attacked the blaze “with a vengeance,” he said.
It took firefighters approximately half an hour to bring the fire under control. Firefighters worked to prevent damage to nearby structures. No firefighters were injured battling the intense blaze.
Some of the siding on Cook’s house was melted and embers lay strew about his yard.
When Cook was awakened by his son Andrew he called the fire department directly and then went outside to see if Henriques had gotten out, or if there was any way he could help her, but by then the blaze was an inferno and there was no chance for a rescue. Not even the firefighters could get in.
Nearly the entire complement of the city’s fire department responded to the scene located on the dead-end road off of Lindsey Street.
North Attleboro, Seekonk and Pawtucket firefighters helped cover city fire stations.
“I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Lachance said. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and the community.”
Sun Chronicle reporter Stephen
Peterson contributed to this story.