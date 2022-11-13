Almost 80 years to the day that a city resident made the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle of Guadalcanal, his nephew received the Massachusetts Liberty Medal under the overpass of the same train station from which his relative left home.
Seaman 1st Class Alfred Johnson, born in Attleboro in 1915, served on the USS South Dakota during World Ward II. The ship was so advanced in firepower that the military strictly classified the vessel as “Battleship X.”
It was during this critical battle of the Pacific that Johnson, along with 22 of his other seamen, was killed on Nov. 15, 1942.
The nephew that Johnson never knew, Lawrence Johnson of Attleboro, received the medal during an hour-long ceremony on Sunday morning under the Mill Street overpass, at the very same MBTA station where his uncle had left home for war so many decades before.
Only a few yards up the street, stands a monument bearing Alfred Johnson’s name and that of John B. Morin, another Attleboro resident who was killed in action during World War II only a month after Johnson.
Lawrence Johnson stood proudly but solemnly as Navy Petty Officer 1st class John Vandal presented him with the medal and a proclamation from Gov. Charlie Baker, as well as an official citation from the Massachusetts Senate.
As Johnson told the crowd about his “Uncle Al,” a portrait of Alfred Johnson in his Navy uniform sat in front of the podium. It was the same portrait Johnson saw hanging on the wall in his childhood home throughout his life.
Johnson also recognized Morin for his service during the war, calling attention to the monument dedicated in 1943.
“If this monument to Alfred Johnson and John Morin is to truly serve a purpose, it has to function as a window into understanding and appreciating those men from here in Attleboro … to uncover and discover the lives these honorees lived and the sacrifices they made,” Johnson said.
A steady rain began to fall as Johnson detailed the moments where the USS South Dakota intercepted the Japanese naval bombardment at Guadalcanal — the moments in which his uncle was killed.
Johnson, in a voice choked with emotion during several points in his speech, recalled through the stories passed down by his father the day his family received a letter from the U.S. Navy informing them of Alfred Johnson’s death. It was Nov. 24, 1942, and Johnson’s grandmother was busy in the kitchen with Thanksgiving Day preparations.
“Upon hearing the news of her son’s death, she went back into the bedroom which was just off the kitchen. Fifteen minutes later, she came back into the kitchen, uttering the words, ‘There’s a Thanksgiving dinner that needs to be prepared,’” Lawrence said.
Through all the decades that passed, Alfred Johnson’s memory stayed with the rest of his family.
Lawrence Johnson, who is the unofficial historian of the family, was grateful for the honor of receiving the medal and the way in which his uncle’s memory and sacrifice are being kept alive.
“I share these comments today so that the legacy of Alfred Johnson, together with John Morin, may be transformed from mere names on a stone monument back into the sons of Attleboro that they were and still are,” Lawrence said.
He also gave honor to his cousin, veteran Phil Audette, who volunteers for the city’s Veterans Department and has been battling cancer while ensuring the Johnson family received the medal.