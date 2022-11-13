Almost 80 years to the day that a city resident made the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle of Guadalcanal, his nephew received the Massachusetts Liberty Medal under the overpass of the same train station from which his relative left home.

Seaman 1st Class Alfred Johnson, born in Attleboro in 1915, served on the USS South Dakota during World Ward II. The ship was so advanced in firepower that the military strictly classified the vessel as “Battleship X.”