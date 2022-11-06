NORTH ATTLEBORO --- Area runners and walkers will get a chance to work off the extra calories from their Thanksgiving Day feast and help the area’s biggest local gift drive at the same time by participating in the inaugural Leftover Turkey Trot 5K on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The race will benefit Christmas Is For Kids, the longstanding gift drive that serves children and teens in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Seekonk and Rehoboth. Participants will be encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy with them that will be donated to the drive.

Larry Kessler, a retired Sun Chronicle local news editor, can be reached at larrythek65@gmail.com. He blogs at larrytheklineup.blogspot.com