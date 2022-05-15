NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A pair of interim administrators at Martin Elementary School will permanently serve in those positions.
Jennifer Evans is the new principal at Martin. She was appointed interim principal last July and had previously served as assistant principal. William Simpson has been named the new assistant principal at the school after taking over the post on an interim basis last summer.
Prior to working in North Attleboro, Evans worked for nearly 20 years for the Taunton public schools where she was an inclusion and general education teacher and an instructional coach. She has also served in different leadership roles for the YMCA in Mattapoisett and has worked in educational research for the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study.
Evans holds a bachelor's degree in education from Framingham State University, a master's from Tufts University, a certificate of advanced graduate study in educational leadership from Cambridge College, and a PhD. from Lesley University.
“Dr. Evans has served the Martin School well as both assistant principal and interim principal, and we are thrilled to have named her as the full-time, permanent principal of the school,” Superintendent John Antonucci said.
Simpson came to the district with four years of experience as assistant principal and instructional coaching experience from the Taunton public schools.
Simpson holds a master's of education degree in elementary education from Lesley University and is currently a Ph.D. candidate in the educational leadership program at Lesley University.
“Assistant Principal Simpson is a passionate educator with a track record of working closely with fellow instructional professionals to provide the highest quality of education for his students,” Antonucci said.