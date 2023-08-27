NORFOLK — A South Shore teacher has been hired as the new assistant principal of King Philip Regional Middle School.
Shawn Connors, an English teacher at the South Shore Charter Public School in Norwell, will step into his new role on Monday, Superintendent Rich Drolet and Principal Michelle Kreuzer said.
Connors has more than18 years of experience teaching English. For the past decade, he has worked at the Norwell charter school instructing grades 7-12.
He most recently taught English language arts in grades 9-11 at the school while also serving as athletic director.
In addition to running the middle school athletic program, he also coached cross country and track at both the middle and high school levels.
In addition to athletics, Connors also ran a theater workshop at the school for seven years.
His is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and served as a sergeant aviation operations specialist.
Connors discovered his passion for teaching while instructing Marines under his command, according to the school officials.
Connors recently completed the Massachusetts School Administrators’ Association’s leadership licensure program.
He is currently enrolled in a certificate of advanced graduate study program in educational leadership and management through Fitchburg State University.
He holds a master’s degree in education from the University of Massachusetts-Boston. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth.
