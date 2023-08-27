kp middle school

The King Philip Middle School in Norfolk

 file photo

NORFOLK — A South Shore teacher has been hired as the new assistant principal of King Philip Regional Middle School.

Shawn Connors, an English teacher at the South Shore Charter Public School in Norwell, will step into his new role on Monday, Superintendent Rich Drolet and Principal Michelle Kreuzer said.

