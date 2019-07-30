NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school department has dipped into the talent pool in neighboring Attleboro to find an assistant principal for Community Elementary School.
Andrew Benharris, a humanities teacher at Coelho Middle School in Attleboro, was announced as the new hire on Tuesday.
In Attleboro, he was known for organizing a Greek-style Olympics every year featuring traditional feats of athletic prowess.
He was also known to dress in costume to dramatize a lesson.
Community School Principal Jeffrey Sposato told parents in an email that Benharris has eight years of teaching experience in Attleboro and held several leadership positions.
He also said Benharris attended the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, where he received his bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in business management. He then acquired his master’s from the University of Massachusetts at Boston.
