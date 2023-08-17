WRENTHAM — A former school administrator in Holliston and Westport has been selected to be an assistant principal at the King Philip Regional High School.
Karen Archambault will oversee 9th-grade and 11th-grade students. She will start work at the end of the month, Superintendent Rich Drolet said Thursday.
“Ms. Archambault has a vast array of educational experiences and focuses everything she does through a lens of equity and empathy,” Principal Nicole Bottomley said in a statement.
“She is a strong educational leader, a fierce advocate for students and, most importantly, treats everyone with respect and kindness,” Bottomley said. “We are very fortunate to have her join our leadership team.”
Archambault has spent the past five years as an assistant principal working most recently at Holliston High School and Westport Junior-Senior High School.
Prior to working in Westport, she worked in Wellesley at both the high school and district level as an instructional coach and data coordinator. Throughout her career, she has received extensive experience with instructional practices and alternative learning assessments, according to Drolet and Bottomley.
Additionally, she’s worked with schools to develop what is called a “vision of a graduate,” which articulates the essential skills a student should be equipped with upon their graduation.
Archambault has bachelor’s in international affairs from George Washington University and a master’s in education from Boston College.
She is also a certified data wise coach and teaching fellow from Harvard University.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the King Philip community and am excited to develop relationships with faculty, students and the overall community,” Archambault said.
She said she is proud of the work she has done in collaboration with educators and students.
“I thrive off of helping others discover and pursue their passions,” she said. “I look forward to having the opportunity to apply these skills at King Philip Regional High School.”
