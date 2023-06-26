ATTLEBORO — The city has a new director for its council on aging.
Kelly A. Lee was confirmed last week by the city council for a three-year term.
Lee, 56, has been on the job for two weeks. And so far, she has garnered nothing but praise.
Marion Aspinall, 77, president of the Friends of the Rev. Larson Senior Center, which houses the council on aging, is enthusiastic about the appointment.
“I think she’s fabulous,” Aspinall said. “She’s a dynamo. She has a lot of experience, she’s personable and she has a lot of great ideas.”
Lee replaces Melissa Tucker, who retired in November after 21 months on the job. Tucker put in 27 years at the COA.
Lee, who lives in Coventry, was vice president of development at the Ocean Community YMCA in Westerly.
Before that, she worked at Lucy’s Hearth in Middletown, R.I., where she increased philanthropic support by 80%.
She has a master’s degree in health services administration with a concentration in gerontology from Salve Regina University in Newport.
Her longest stint was a 20-year job as executive director at the Adult Day Care Center of Westerly.
Recreation Director Dennis Walsh filled in during the six months the COA had no director and kept the place running.
But assistant director Courtney Diamond, who was there every day, came in for praise from Lee for keeping the COA on track and operating smoothly during the interim.
Lee said she is impressed by the solid foundation of the COA.
“It’s not just a place where the low income and frail come to play bingo,” she said. “It’s about health and wellness. Some of our classes are so big we have to go to the Good News Bible Chapel to conduct them.”
The staff is great, Lee said.
“The things they are doing to support the seniors like the Outreach Program and the Shine Program are great,” she said. “It’s really refreshing to come into a place like that, where everyone just wants to help.”
In addition, there are more and more seniors taking part in activities. There are currently 180 to 200 members.
Friends need members
Meanwhile, the Friends raise money to help needy seniors.
Aspinall said the group is small, just five members, and is seeking more members to make it more impactful.
But, she noted, that it was able to raise $9,000 to help seniors pay utility bills.
“We saved them from having their utilities turned off,” she said, noting that cut-offs would have come in April and not in the dead of winter.
Aspinall said there is a collaboration between the Boston Food Bank, the YMCA, Panera Bread and the COA. Providing food for low-income seniors is key.
Members of the Y pack food bags for seniors.
“This is how we are impacting our community so seniors are able to stay in their homes,” Lee said.
Lee and Aspinall are planning more collaborative activities.
They plan on marketing the senior center and holding fundraisers such as trivia night or a casino night.
And they want to expand the Friends group and get the COA’s board of directors more involved in activities of the senior center.
“We need people,” Lee said.
And Lee said re-branding the senior center is needed.
“Senior center has a negative connotation,” she said. “It isn’t just a place to come to play bingo.”
Exercise classes, the hiking club, painting classes, scrapbooking and etching classes are very popular, as are the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners served every year.
“You should see our Zumba classes,” Lee said. “They are rocking.”
“It’s what they want, not what we want,” she said of the management.
Some seniors wanted a sewing class and they got one.
“The COA is geared to what they want, not what we think they should be doing,” Lee said.
And they deserve it, she said.
“The seniors are a substantial part of Attleboro’s population,” Lee said. “They vote, they pay taxes and just because they’re aging doesn’t mean they don’t matter.”