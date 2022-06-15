ATTLEBORO — The temporary occupancy permit for the new $260 million high school could be issued Thursday, but if it isn’t it will come in the next few days, Building Commissioner Bill McDonough said.
The most important aspect of issuing a TOP is making sure the fire alarms and other safety systems are working, McDonough said Wednesday.
“We want to make sure the life-safety systems are in place,” he said, adding that the fire department has been at the school doing its inspections and tests for the last two days, but may have one more day to go.
Fire Chief Scott Lachance said he hasn’t heard anything negative, which is a good sign.
Meanwhile, the building department has been checking on the construction about once a week.
The school building committee and the building contractor have said June 16 was the target date for the TOP, which would allow the school department to start moving equipment and furniture into the new building to prepare for the August opening.
The current high school’s last day on the job is Tuesday.
Once whatever is to be moved into the new building is moved, the current school will be demolished to make way for parking lots and athletic fields.
A symbolic goodbye to the current building, the Lights Out Extravaganza, is scheduled for Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.
At the end of the night someone will extinguish the lights in the old building even though there is still one more day of school.
McDonough said everything appears to be pretty much on schedule.
“They are on the right page with us,” he said.