ATTLEBORO — While the coronavirus pandemic has dominated attention locally and globally for the last 16 months, something has been happening that is far more positive.
The city’s new $260 million high school has quietly been taking shape on Rathbun Willard Drive. In fact, it’s a little more than halfway done.
The construction has proceeded almost unnoticed as the pandemic raged and ebbed.
They both began about the same time in February 2020, but the new high school, it is thought and hoped, will be with us a lot longer and produce many positive outcomes for many young people.
Its construction is apparently the one thing the pandemic did not affect.
The building has been steadily on the rise, changing the landscape of Rathbun Willard forever and, most would say, in a good way.
The present, low-slung high school is melting into the background and may not be noticed by a speeding driver. It’s being replaced by a structure that dominates the neighborhood perhaps as a “flagship school” should.
And all’s going smoothly, Jack Jacobi, vice chairman of the city’s school building committee, said Monday.
“Right now we’re on schedule and on budget,” he said.
That means the doors will open to students in about 13 months, September of 2022.
This academic year will be the last for the more than 50-year-old structure that has sent thousands into their futures.
The class of 2022 will be the last to graduate from its teeming halls.
And soonafter that eventful day, in late spring or early summer of next year, demolition of the venerable building will begin to make way for parking lots and athletic fields.
If one goes by the budget, the new school is 55 percent complete.
The exact cost of the building is $259,918,180. Of that amount, $133,250,483 has been spent. There’s $118,159,064 yet to be spent.
The bill for June was $8,508,633.
All those numbers can be seen on the city’s website.
