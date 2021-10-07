ATTLEBORO — At this time next year the city will have a new high school and the new school may have a new address as well.
Principal Bill Runey proposed to the school committee this week that the school’s address be changed from 100 Rathbun Willard Drive to 1 Blue Pride Way.
An unofficial Blue Pride Way already exists; it leads from Rathbun Willard to what is known as the principal’s entrance to the current high school. But that Blue Pride Way is not an official city street.
Runey proposed that the semicircular driveway leading to the front door of the new high school be named Blue Pride Way and be accepted as an official city street running off Rathbun Willard.
“I can’t think of any better way to reflect all the excitement and support we’ve received from the community and the number of people who have worked so tirelessly to make this a reality than to polish it off by putting the new high school on 1 Blue Pride Way,” he told the committee.
Runey said he’s already had discussions with Michael Tyler, superintendent of the city’s public works department, and Jack Jacobi, school building committee vice chairman, about the adoption of a new street and address.
The committee voted 9-0 to submit the proposal to the city council, which would have to accept Blue Pride Way as a city street.
That would make it part of the 911 emergency call system as well as GPS locating apps, Runey said.
School Board Chairman Steve Withers Jr. said that a memorandum of understanding would have to be worked out with the city that put the responsibility of plowing and maintenance on the school department rather than the city, which usually takes care of all accepted streets.
