ATTLEBORO — Newly appointed Attleboro High School Principal Kate Campbell, who worked 20 years in the city school district before spending 10 years away, said it feels good be “coming home.”
“I couldn’t be happier, or prouder to be coming back home to Attleboro,” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “My roots are strong to the teaching and learning foundation that lives in (the Attleboro Public School system).
She will assume the duties of her new position July 1, about two weeks after the new high school, which is being built next to the present one, is expected to get its “temporary occupancy permit” from the city.
The permit will allow workers to begin moving furniture and equipment into the 476,425-square-foot, $259.9 million structure.
Campbell will replace Bill Runey, who’s moving up the educational ladder to take the job of superintendent in the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District.
She started her career as a special education teacher at Hill-Roberts School and also worked at Coelho Middle School and Willett Elementary, where she was principal for eight years.
Some of the roles Campbell took on in Attleboro included classroom teacher, special educator, head teacher, literacy coach and principal.
“I often tell people, everything I know about teaching and education I learned in Attleboro,” she said.
As for the new job, she couldn’t be happier.
“I am thrilled to be the next principal of Attleboro High School,” Campbell said. “I will be returning to (Attleboro public schools) exactly 30 years from when I began my teaching career.”
After spending 20 years in the Attleboro district she took the job of principal at Jackson Elementary School in Plainville.
Campbell held that job for eight years.
The last two years she’s worked as a principal at Igo Elementary in Foxboro.
And now she’s back where she started.
“To return to the city as the new high school principal brings a resurgence of pride, connection and excitement for the work we have ahead of us.” Campbell said.
And she said she’s happy to take on the challenge and knows she’ll have help.
“I feel Attleboro educators are the most determined and dedicated professionals I have ever met,” Campbell said. “I feel privileged to say I will be coming home.”