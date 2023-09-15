ATTLEBORO — The city’s new $259 million high school had three leaks from the torrential downpours on Monday.
The Sun Chronicle got a message that the school was “leaking like crazy,” but School Superintendent David Sawyer said the leaks were not severe.
“I’m not sure it’s ‘crazy,’ but we did experience three leaks as a result of Monday night’s extraordinary conditions,” he said. “One in a science lab preparation room and another in a hallway were traced back to improper installations of equipment that must be properly sealed as a result of traveling through the roof membrane.”
He said those will be repaired quickly.
“The leak in the science room did create a water spot on one of the ceiling tiles, which now has a film that is presumed to be mold,” he said. “It is being changed out this afternoon. I am unaware of any other mold issues in the building.”
The third leak was in the gym and is being investigated, he said.
Jack Jacobi, chairman of the city’s Municipal Building Commission, said reports of roof leaks at the Willett Elementary School, which is undergoing renovation, were false. “We confirmed there are no roof leaks at Willett,” he said.
Some doors and windows, which have yet to be replaced, did leak, however.
“The storefront doors and window systems do leak, but that is Phase Two of the work, which we haven’t put out to bid yet,” Jacobi said.
