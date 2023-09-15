New AHS First Day
The main entrance to Attleboro High School.

ATTLEBORO — The city’s new $259 million high school had three leaks from the torrential downpours on Monday.

The Sun Chronicle got a message that the school was “leaking like crazy,” but School Superintendent David Sawyer said the leaks were not severe.

