ATTLEBORO — Construction of the new $260 million Attleboro High School remains on time and on budget, vice chairman of the school building committee Jack Jacobi said Monday.
A temporary occupancy permit is scheduled to be issued on June 16 and the building is scheduled to open for teachers on Aug. 25.
The permit will allow officials to start moving furnishings and other equipment into the new school, which will have a new address, 1 Blue Pride Way.
In the meantime, there remains a lot of work to do in the four-story, 476,425-square-foot school that’s being tightly wedged next to the current high school, which was built in 1962 at 100 Rathbun Willard Drive and includes an addition from 1973.
And there’s a lot of work to do outside the new building.
Jacobi said contractors will work seven days a week, if need be, to get the job done on time.
“There will be a massive amount of work going on in June, July and August,” he said.
Between June 16 and Aug. 25 the current high school will be emptied and demolished.
Parking lots will be constructed where the current school now stands and a bus loop needed for the opening of school will be built.
After that’s done, athletic fields will be constructed. Those are expected to be ready for use in spring 2024.
About $3.6 million worth of furnishings has been ordered.
Flooring for the gym is expected to be delivered this week and installed in the next couple of weeks.
And school officials are in the process of deciding what equipment will be transferred to the new school, what can go to other schools in Attleboro, and what will be disposed of or sent to other countries for use.
Jacobi specifically mentioned countries in Africa, where some schools need furnishings and equipment.
He said contractors are “working like crazy” getting the classrooms and other spaces ready for occupancy.
They are working from east to west and from the fourth floor down.
As of now, the fourth floor of the eastern end of the building is mostly complete and the western end on the first floor is the least complete, Jacobi said.
In April, razing of the current high school will begin with demolition of the pool area.
During the upcoming winter vacation, officials will be reviewing electrical and other utility connections to ensure all goes smoothly when demolition begins in about two months.
In addition, Rathbun Willard Drive will be re-connected to its southern end, which intersects with Thacher Street. A traffic signal is scheduled to be installed there.