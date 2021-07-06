ATTLEBORO — A once popular eatery closed for more than a month is about to reopen under new ownership and it won’t be the same.
The former Breakfast Place at 181 Pleasant St. has been transformed into Café Locale by Luis Cano, a professional chef, and his wife Rocio Hernandez, who’s a regional manager for a well known restaurant chain.
She’s worked for the chain for 17 years and aims to keep that job and work for Café Locale, too.
The couple, both 49, who live in North Attleboro after a stint in Waltham, are originally from Colorado and came to Massachusetts about eight years ago.
Cano was a chef at Piattini on Newbury Street in Boston for about six years where he specialized in Italian cuisine.
That won’t be the case at Café Locale where there will be an Hispanic flavor to the food, which will reflect the couple’s heritage.
The couple is planning a “soft opening” later this week.
As the name implies, Hernandez said the aim will be on using fresh local foods as much as possible from area farms.
“We are very big on using high quality, fresh ingredients,” Hernandez said.
For example, she said the business will use only brown eggs, “because they taste better.”
She said they’ll seek out local bread companies and buy items like locally produced honey and syrup.
Owning their own restaurant has been a dream of the couple, who have two grown children, for a long time.
“That was our goal always,” Cano said. “This is the time. Now we are ready.”
Since the couple bought the business on May 28 much work has been done to upgrade the restaurant, they said.
When they took possession they described it as “very deteriorated.”
It was a place that needed “new life,” they said.
“We’ve been in the business long enough to bring it up to standards,” Cano said.
One feature of Café Locale will be the display of art from local artists which will be for sale, the couple said.
The focus on local food and local artists is reflected in the name of the restaurant and its goal of becoming part of the community.
“It’s a way to help each other,” Hernandez said.
Their son and daughter Alex, 24, and Melannie, 21, who’s in college at UMass-Amherst, will be working at the restaurant which Cano described as a “family business.”
Quality is the first and last goal the couple said.
“We want to excel at what we do,” Hernandez said.
That’s what our careers are about, raising the bar,” Cano said.
