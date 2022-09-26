ATTLEBORO — A New Bedford artist has been hired to enhance downtown development.
Tracy Barbosa is one of 13 artists to be employed by MassDevelopment as Transformative Development Initiative Fellows who will work for three years in TDI districts.
TDI Fellows provide on-the-ground economic development expertise, technical assistance and grants to support local market development, arts and cultural infrastructure and collaborative workshops.
TDI districts include downtowns and commercial districts within Gateway Cities, which are midsize urban centers that anchor regional economies around the state and have been targeted for economic development.
The program represents a $23.7 million investment in Gateway Cities over three years.
“MassDevelopment’s TDI initiative takes a street-level approach to accelerating economic growth in Gateway Cities,” Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy said.
Kennealy is also the chair of MassDevelopment’s board of directors.
Barbosa is a multi-media artist who helped organize the “Love the Ave” initiative in New Bedford’s North End.
She has a bachelor’s degree from Massachusetts College of Art and Design and has worked in private and public museums all over the world.
Barbosa worked at John Lewis Glass assisting with such memorials as the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum and One World Trade in New York.
The memorials commemorate the domestic terrorist attacks on the Murrah Building in Oklahoma City, which killed 168 people on April 19, 1995, and the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, in which 2,977 people died.
Barbosa is the owner of Duende Studio in New Bedford, whose mission is an equity-based collaborative public art and community-building operation.
The studio has been in business for more than 20 years.
Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick believes Barbosa will help bring the downtown back, she said in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle.
“She has worked on a number of place making efforts, community events, and other activities that have brought people to her business’ corridor in New Bedford,” Feerick said. “I believe her skill set complements others involved in TDI and will definitely have a positive effect on economic development in the city.”
Feerick said arts and culture are very helpful in increasing foot traffic in the center.
“A common metric employed by the federal government in measuring economic impact of downtown projects is foot traffic and customer counts,” she said. “Both of these are increased through arts and culture and particularly through events.”
The Baker-Polito administration endorsed MassDevelopment’s expansion of the program which will help advance former industrial neighborhoods and accelerate economic growth within focused districts.
“This cohort of TDI Fellows is our largest yet; they’re a skilled and talented team of economic, community and planning development professionals who will be hard at work in their respective districts,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera said.
Those with ideas for downtown Attleboro can email Barbosa at tbarbosa@massdevelopment.com.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
