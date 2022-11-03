Pamela Gauvin

Pamela Gauvin

 UMass School of Law

WRENTHAM -- An Freetown lawyer and former Bristol County prosecutor has been nominated by Gov. Charlie Baker to be the clerk magistrate of the Wrentham District Court.

Pamela Gauvin, a partner in the New Bedford law firm Markey & Gauvin, L.L.P, and an adjunct law professor at the University of Massachusetts School of Law in Dartmouth, was nominated Wednesday.

