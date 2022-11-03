WRENTHAM -- An Freetown lawyer and former Bristol County prosecutor has been nominated by Gov. Charlie Baker to be the clerk magistrate of the Wrentham District Court.
Pamela Gauvin, a partner in the New Bedford law firm Markey & Gauvin, L.L.P, and an adjunct law professor at the University of Massachusetts School of Law in Dartmouth, was nominated Wednesday.
Her nomination goes to the state Governor’s Council for a hearing and came the same day the council approved the outgoing clerk magistrate, Michelle Kelley, for the district court bench.
Gauvin began her legal career in 1994 as a Bristol County assistant district attorney where she served for four years. She then joined the Fall River law firm of Clarkin, Gauvin, Novack, P.A until 2012.
Gauvin has also served as a Bristol County bar advocate representing indigent criminal defendants.
Gauvin competes in the Transplant Games of America, athletic and recreational games by transplant recipients and donors. She is also active in the Bristol County Bar Association and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Additionally, Gauvin is a legal counsel for the Swansea Public School Special Education Department.
She earned her law degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law in 1993 and a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire in 1990.
In a statement, Baker praised Gauvin for the “valuable knowledge and experience” she will bring to the court as a clerk magistrate if confirmed by the governor’s council.
Clerk magistrates wield wide authority in the judicial system. They set bail for defendants, issue arrest warrants and search warrants, preside over show-cause hearings and traffic ticket appeals as well as some civil cases.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.