ATTLEBORO — A New Bedford man was arraigned Monday on charges stemming from a traffic stop in which state police say they found almost 17 grams of what they suspect is cocaine in a fake soda can inside the car.
Roni R. Maocha, 32, was freed on $750 cash bail after pleading innocent in Attleboro District Court to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (subsequent offense), driving with a suspended license and a traffic charge, according to court records.
His lawyer, Stephen Dalrymple of Attleboro, suggested his client did not know what was inside the car, telling the court it belonged to a relative.
Maocha was arrested about 2 p.m. Friday after he was stopped by a trooper in an unmarked cruiser on Interstate 495 South in Norton, according to state police.
Maocha, driving a 2014 Dodge Charger, was allegedly tailgating Sgt. Timothy Ahern at about 75 mph for about one mile. Ahern sped up to 80 mph at which point Maocha attempted to pass the trooper, according to a police report.
After a subsequent investigation, state police found the fake soda can inside a locked glove compartment when they obtained the key from Maocha, according to the report.
The suspected cocaine was in three plastic bags inside one larger plastic bag, according to the report.
During the bail hearing, Assistant District Attorney Syndee Grosberg asked that Maocha’s bail be revoked on pending drug cases against him in New Bedford District Court but Judge Juliann Hernon declined the request.
Grosberg requested bail because of the allegations and the defendant’s prior convictions for drug charges for which he served jail time.
