NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The school committee has approved a capital improvements list that includes new football field bleachers, a feasibility study for a new high school, and a new roof for community schools.
Those top three items on the long list of proposed projects would cost $4.5 million.
The request now goes on to the town council and acting Town Manager Michael Gallagher.
In response to a question from town council member Justin Pare, school Superintendent Scott Holcomb said at Monday night's school board meeting that the town would only initiate the feasibility study if the state agrees to pay about 50 percent of the cost.
School business administrator David Flynn said the town could hear from the state School Building Authority within months on the possible reimbursement.
A feasibility study would look at the current high school's physical problems and make recommendations on whether a new one is necessary or if renovations and an addition is advisable.
The new bleachers at the high school football stadium along with bathrooms and a new track would cost an estimated $2.5 million and the work would be spread out over several years.
The existing bleachers have been an issue since May when the school department shut them down just before graduation because of safety concerns.
Among other problems, supports were badly rusted.
Graduation and home football games have been played at Community Field since then, although soccer and other sports that do not draw large crowds continue at the high school.
Another $144,000 would be needed to tear down the existing bleachers, but Holcomb said the town may be able to afford that by taking money out of free cash instead of borrowing it.
The bleacher situation drew criticism from resident Martin Tragni, who said during the public comment period of the meeting that the football field was just replaced a few years ago, and the bleachers were thought to be fine then. Now they need replacement, he said, questioning how things could change so quickly.
He also said the problem was a lack of maintenance that allowed the bleachers to deteriorate. He said new footings and structural supports would make the current bleachers usable.
School committee Chairman James McKenna said he has personally witnessed maintenance being done on the bleachers, and when the new football field was put in the school department was told there was "more life in the bleachers."
McKenna also asked Pare, who was acting as council liaison to the school committee, if the council would move ahead with considering the projects now or wait until a new town manager is hired.
Pare made clear he could not speak for the council and the subject hasn't been discussed, but his "bias is toward action."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.