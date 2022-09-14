NAHS Bleachers Demolition
The bleachers at the Raymond Beaupre Field at North Attleboro High School were demolished in January 2020.

 MARK STOCKWELL/ SUN CHRONICLE file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Bleachers for the high school athletic complex are on order and now district officials are dealing with the color scheme for the project, Superintendent John Antonucci says.

“There will be a lot of red,” Antonucci told the school committee Monday, referring to the nicknames for the high school's sports teams -- Red Rocketeers and Big Red.

