NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Bleachers for the high school athletic complex are on order and now district officials are dealing with the color scheme for the project, Superintendent John Antonucci says.
“There will be a lot of red,” Antonucci told the school committee Monday, referring to the nicknames for the high school's sports teams -- Red Rocketeers and Big Red.
In addition to the new bleachers, Antonucci reported the running track at the complex is due to have its new surface laid down in mid-October.
Overall, it's a "massive project,” Antonucci told the committee, with $5 million set aside earlier this year by the town. That amount includes free cash, federal aid and money already set aside to complete all the aspects of the athletic complex, including a new concession stand.
A 2019 inspection found the 1970s-vintage bleachers at Beaupre Field unsafe and they were demolished at the start of 2020. Since then, major events, including high school graduations, have been moved to Community Field behind Community School and the town hall.
The track at the high school dates to the building’s construction in 1973 and has reached the end of its useful life, officials have said.
The new bleachers will be installed this winter, Antonucci said.
Antonucci also told the board the school district has begun the process of winning approval for state aid for a new high school. In March the district was invited into a 270-day eligibility period for the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s (MSBA) program.
The authority works with communities to support what it deems to be “educationally-appropriate” and “cost-effective public school facilities.” During the eligibility period, the authority works with the local district to determine its financial and community readiness to enter the MSBA Capital Pipeline.The district had applied to be a part of the program for each of the past five years.
Antonucci told the board that the school department attested that it was on board with the state rules and regulations and also submitted a list of names for a school building committee, including school and town officials and local citizens with building and grant-writing experience.
The MSBA also asks how the schools would handle new classes, such as robotics, and how many new homes are being built in the district.
Completing what he called a “270-day sprint” will be one of the superintendent’s officials goals for the year, as will the roll out of a new website for the school department next month along with other social media upgrades.
Antonucci said the district conducted a safety exercise last month, including an an active shooter drill.
"It's just not hypothetical anymore," he said, adding, "I feel safer as a district."
School committee Chairman Ethan Hamilton led off Monday’s meeting with a word of thanks to Jim McKenna, who resigned from the school committee after 23 years last week. McKenna said he was leaving for family reasons.
“We just want to thank Jim for years and years of service,” Hamilton said.
He also welcomed John Costello back to the board. Costello came in third while seeking reelection in last April’s four-person race for two seats on the board. Under the town charter he will serve out the remaining year of McKenna’s term.
Costello said he wanted to say “thanks to Jim and it’s good to be back.”
