MANSFIELD -- A new bus service from the commuter rail station in town to Logan International Airport in Boston is starting Saturday, and officials say it will lessen traffic congestion and provide cost-effective, stress-free travel in an era of high gas prices.
Randolph-based Blue Apple Bus Co. will take people on daily round trips to and from the airport, providing them with what it says is a reliable, cost-effective transportation option.
John Cogliano, president and CEO of Blue Apple, said the bus service will start with 10 daily round trips from Mansfield to Logan from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from Logan to Mansfield from 4:45 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.
Tickets cost $22 each way or $44 round trip.
The company said the new bus service is a solution to the high price of gas and the stressful drive to Logan.
In addition, Cogliano said, the bus service will increase over the next several months to hourly trips from Mansfield to the airport.
The service to Logan will be the first since Bonanza Bus ended its service at the former Foxfield Plaza off Route 140 about 10 to 15 years ago.
"It's been an area that's been under-served as far as getting to the airport. This is a game-changer for people living along the Route 95 corridor,” he said.
“Traveling on a Blue Apple bus to Logan Airport is a safer, greener, and more cost-effective way to travel to your destination,” Cogliano said.
Riders will be traveling on coach buses capable of carrying 55 passengers and luggage. The buses have WiFi service, collision-avoidance systems and a state-of-the-art air purification system, Cogliano said.
The service will mean up to 55 fewer cars on the road, which reduces local traffic congestion and overall gas consumption, and benefits the environment, he said.
The only other options are to use ride share vehicles which could cost uo to $250 during peak hours, he said, or drive to Braintree and take the Logan Express from there.
"You'd still be driving to Braintree," Cogliano said, "wondering if you are going to make your flight on time."
A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Cogliano, state representatives and other local dignitaries and town officials is scheduled at the train station at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Cogliano held several top transportation positions under Gov. Mitt Romney including secretary of transportation and chairman of the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority.
He was also a former chairman of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and commissioner of the state Highway Department.
Parking for passengers using the Blue Apple Bus airport express service is available at the Foundry Parking Facility on Howe Street, near the MBTA parking lot at the train station.
Cogliano called the new daily bus service a public-private partnership that only could have happened with the support of Mansfield town officials, GATRA, MassDOT, MBTA and the federal Highway Administration and Transit Administration.
He also praised U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch, B-Boston, U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, and state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, for their help.
“This new bus service to Logan Airport from Mansfield will benefit not only the residents and businesses of Mansfield, Foxboro and Norton but people across the surrounding communities. This airport bus service is long overdue and provides financial relief to the public from the high gas prices,” Barrows said in a statement.
Feeney called the launch of the bus service a “big win for our region.” He said it provides a “critical missing link that will support economic development, more efficient transportation to and from Boston, and an added level of comfort to residents in our area.“
In a statement, Town Manager Kevin Dumas said, “The Town of Mansfield recognizes that an enhanced transportation system provides economic and quality of life benefits to the residents and businesses in Mansfield.”
Kara Griffin, executive director of the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce, said the group has received several inquiries about service to Logan.
“The launch of this much needed service will be a great benefit for the leisure or business travelers, as well as helping our environment,” Griffin said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.