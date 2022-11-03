Mansfield train station

A new bus service will provide transportation from the Mansfield train station, above, to Logan Airport in Boston starting Saturday.

 Sun Chronicle file photo

MANSFIELD -- A new bus service from the commuter rail station in town to Logan International Airport in Boston is starting Saturday, and officials say it will lessen traffic congestion and provide cost-effective, stress-free travel in an era of high gas prices.

Randolph-based Blue Apple Bus Co. will take people on daily round trips to and from the airport, providing them with what it says is a reliable, cost-effective transportation option.

