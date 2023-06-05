Canada Halifax Wildfire

Thick plumes of heavy smoke fill the sky May 28 above Halifax, Nova Scotia, as an out-of-control fire in a suburban community quickly spread, engulfing multiple homes and forcing the evacuation of local residents.

 Kelly Clark / The Canadian Press / The Associated Press

The area may again smell like a campfire Tuesday with hazy skies and reduced visibility.

More Canadian wildfires have led to another poor air quality alert for Tuesday for Massachusetts, Rhode Island and other New England states.