ATTLEBORO — Leigh Fontes has been named the new chief executive officer of the Attleboro-Norton YMCA.
Fontes had previously served as the interim CEO after the former CEO, Courtney T. Harrness, was fired after allegedly assaulting his wife in February.
Jann Alden, president and chief volunteer officer of the Y’s board of directors, made the announcement Friday.
“It’s with great pleasure and excitement that we share with you that Leigh Fontes has been named the new CEO of the Attleboro-Norton YMCA,” she said. “We are so lucky.”
Alden said Fontes brings much experience to the job.
“Leigh brings 29 years of YMCA experience to her new role,” Alden said.
Fontes has been with the Attleboro-Norton YMCA since 2019, first as VP of operations and then chief operating officer, before stepping into the interim CEO position in March.
Before coming to Attleboro, she served in senior leadership roles at the Hockomock Area YMCA, Alden said.
She said Fontes is the person they were looking for.
“Our goal was to find a leader who will continue to advance our vision and our work to strengthen communities while ensuring equitable access for all,” Alden said. “We know Leigh is the right person to build on all of the Attleboro-Norton Y’s accomplishments and lead the Y to continue to meet the growing needs of the communities we serve.”
Fontes said she’s looking forward to taking the reins.
“I am honored to lead this organization and the incredibly hard-working staff,” she said. “I look forward to increasing our impact and building more inclusive, resilient communities where everyone can thrive.”
Harrness, the former CEO, stands accused of pushing his wife into a wall so hard that she split her head open. He was ordered to wear a GPS bracelet and post $10,000 cash bail after his arraignment and a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court.
His wife Ashley Filipp claimed it was not the first time she was attacked by him.
Harrness pleaded innocent to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery and intimidating a witness and is awaiting trial.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.