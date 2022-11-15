SEEKONK — A proposed revision to the town charter failed to get enough support at Monday’s fall town meeting.
The tally was 36 to 22 in favor of the new charter, but the measure required a two-thirds majority, or 38 votes.
It was another in a series of setbacks for charter proponents. A new charter failed to pass at previous town meetings for various reasons.
This time around, voters had several questions and proposed amendments, some of which were accepted.
Key changes proposed included:
If town meeting had approved the charter, it still needed to get passed by voters at an election.
The original charter was adopted in 1995 and the charter subcommittee met from late 2016 to 2018 before meeting with selectmen for their input on recommended revisions. The charter, which guides the town’s government, is supposed to be reviewed every decade, which would be three years from now.
Residents did approve funding for new contracts for library workers ($120,000) and police ($140,000), out-of-district special education ($94,000), and the Arcade Avenue traffic control project ($210,000).
Also supported was accepting a state provision that allows members of the Massachusetts National Guard or military reservists who are on active duty to obtain a reduction of all or part of their property taxes for any fiscal year they are serving in a foreign country.
Voters opposed authorizing selectmen to sell the old County Street fire station, with some residents stating they wanted more investigation into possible uses and supporters contending a sale would get the property back on the tax rolls.
“I never think it’s a good idea to sell town property,” former selectwoman Michelle Hines said. “It’s a good location. We haven’t stopped growing.”
Hines and other residents did back selling two other town-owned parcels, one which is landlocked.
The three-hour meeting got off to a rough start as a quorum of 75 voters was barely met.
The turnout was 78 at the high school.
