ATTLEBORO — Starting next year home builders in Attleboro will be required to follow a more stringent energy efficiency code than the law requires.
On a 9-2 vote Thursday, city councilors adopted the state’s optional “stretch code,” which forces contractors to meet higher standards for energy efficiency when they build new homes.
The code also applies to new commercial structures of 100,000 square feet or more.
Councilors Peter Blais and Richard Conti cast the “no” votes.
The new regulations take effect on Jan. 1, 2020 and will satisfy one of five requirements the city needs to earn a “green community” designation from the state. The designation qualifies it for tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in state grants that can be used to make city structures more energy efficient.
Mayor Paul Heroux and council ordinance committee Chairwoman Diana Holmes pushed for the measure along with former mayor Kevin Dumas, who tried unsuccessfully to get it adopted during his administration.
During a discussion on the matter Tuesday, Holmes chided colleagues, pointing out Attleboro is in the small percentage of communities statewide that have not adopted the tougher standards.
“We’re in the last 22 percent saying, ‘Should we do this?’” she said. “Come on, of course we should do this.”
She said the city has already missed out of millions of dollars in grant money given to other cities and towns.
Attleboro should “get on the train” before it’s too late, Holmes said.
“There’s going to be a point where this is mandated and there’s no grant money. Do we want to be in that position?” she said.
Another supporter, Todd Kobus, said money is only one of the motivations.
Kobus said a “yes” vote is “on the right side of history” and means the city is “doing its part on climate change.”
Some councilors were stymied on the question of how much the stretch code will actually cost new homeowners.
All acknowledged it will increase the cost of new homes, but none were satisfied with the information those who testified for and against were able to provide.
In the end, those in favor downplayed the expense, arguing a reduction in fuel bills will allow them to make it up.
“I understand there’s a cost,” Holmes said. “But you get your money back when you start to get your bills in.”
Kobus agreed.
“I don’t believe it’s a huge burden,” he said. “The numbers are all over the place, but it’s probably about a 1 percent increase which can be paid off in about 10 years.”
Those against believed the higher numbers presented by people like Peter Clark, a builder, realtor and lawyer, and dismissed numbers from the state’s Department of Energy Resources. They were much lower because the state wants people to adopt the code, Conti said.
“I think the numbers from Mr. Clark are more telling,” he said.
During a debate on Tuesday, Conti said the push for a “yes” vote is motivated by a political agenda rather than customer demand.
“The market is not asking for a stretch code,” he said.
“It’s people with an agenda for a green earth. I have an issue with state mandates that force a particular part of the population to bear a burden that’s not applied to everyone.”
Conti said it’s a symptom of an “oppressive government.”
He was echoed by Blais who argued that property owners should have the freedom to decide how energy efficient they want their homes to be and how much money to spend on it.
“It should be a choice, not government force,” he said. “It’s taking freedom of choice away. It’s too much government.”
