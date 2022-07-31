REHOBOTH — New Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School administrators this week want to meet the public in both district towns.
“Meet & Greets” are scheduled for Tuesday in Rehoboth and Thursday in Dighton.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
REHOBOTH — New Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School administrators this week want to meet the public in both district towns.
“Meet & Greets” are scheduled for Tuesday in Rehoboth and Thursday in Dighton.
“Now that we have settled in on Regional Road, Dr. Souza and I would love to meet you!” new superintendent Bill Runey said on social media of himself and new assistant superintendent Fred Souza. “We want to share with you how incredibly excited we are to join you.”
The Rehoboth session will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Beckwith Middle School.
The Dighton session is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Dighton Elementary School.
“No matter where you live or what school you are affiliated with, either event is open to families, students, staff, and any community members,” Runey said.
The evenings will start with a brief presentation followed by a Q&A session.
Refreshments will be provided by the Rehoboth PTSA and Dighton PTO.
Runey had served for a decade as principal of Attleboro High School, and replaced Anthony Azar, who had overseen the school system since 2014 until retiring the end of June.
Souza, who as assistant superintendent is in charge of curriculum, instruction and professional development, had been the principal of Brennan Middle School in Attleboro for the past six years.
Besides a new superintendent and assistant superintendent, the school system has several other new administrators also previously announced.
Serving as the new principal for the high school is Gail DeCecco, who had been one of the school’s assistant principals.
Steven Donovan has taken over as principal of Beckwith. He had been superintendent in Acushnet for 11 years until leaving to become head of a special education collaborative.
Kristine Kefor, the new principal of Palmer River Elementary School in Rehoboth, had been principal of Amvet Boulevard School in North Attleboro.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.