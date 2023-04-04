NORTON -- The date for this year’s Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro has changed due to a conflict with the use of the grounds at Norton High School.
The event now will be held June 9-10.
A carnival is scheduled for the Yelle School-high school complex on June 16-17, the relay’s original date.
The relay, a team fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, June 9, and will end on Saturday morning June 10 at Norton High School.
The relay will be marking its 25th anniversary since the first event at North Attleboro High School in 1999. It moved to its current location in 2018.
Over that time, the event has raised more than $4.5 million for the cancer society. To this point, this year’s relay has 16 teams and 86 participants registered and has so far raised more than $13,000, with a goal of raising $80,000.
The relay will consist of: an opening ceremony; its annual salute to cancer survivors, including a dinner; the lighting of luminaries in honor of survivors and in memory of cancer victims; entertainment and other activities.
In addition, the luminaries created by more than a dozen artists during the “Creating Awareness” exhibition held at the Attleboro Arts Museum during February’s Winter Night Festival --- which are now on display at the Attleboro Public Library --- will be auctioned off to benefit the cancer society.
The Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro draws teams and participants from most Attleboro area communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham, but interested people from any community are encouraged to attend June’s event.
If you’d like to form or join a team or volunteer for the relay, go to: www.relayforlife.org/greaterattleboroma