Luminaria THREE BAGS for Feb. 2023 art exhibit

These samples of luminara illustrate the kind of artwork  created by several museum-affiliated artists at the museum during the “Creating Awareness” exhibit in conjunction with the Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro.

 Photo courtesy of the Attleboro Arts Museum

NORTON -- The date for this year’s Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro has changed due to a conflict with the use of the grounds at Norton High School.

The event now will be held June 9-10.