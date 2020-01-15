ATTLEBORO — Bristol Community College announced Wednesday that it has named the former vice president of student affairs at Bay State College as the new dean of its Attleboro campus.
Kate O’Hara, who began her new position Monday, replaced Rodney Clark, who left BCC in October after serving as the campus dean since August 2011.
BCC spokesman Kevin Spirlet said O’Hara has clear-cut goals. Her aims will be to foster “a student-centered educational environment” and to “recruit and retain Attleboro students.”
“Kate will also advance relationships with community organizations and leaders to develop new collaborations to further foster a college-going culture in the Attleboro region,” Spirlet said in an emailed press release.
O’Hara has a master’s degree in education from Suffolk University and a master’s degree in business administration from Boston University.
She has a bachelor’s in management from Boston College.
O’Hara served as Bay State’s vice president of student affairs and dean of students since October 2014.
In that role “she developed and implemented a student support services model and directed all efforts related to student satisfaction and retention,” Spirlet said. “She was also responsible for managing division budgets to ensure fiscal responsibility and maintaining institutional compliance.”
O’Hara also served a stint as interim vice president of admissions at Bay State.
“During this time, she oversaw recruitment for all programs and locations and developed a seamless experience for students in the enrollment process by integrating services in admissions, financial aid and student life,” Spirlet said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.