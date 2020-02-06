ATTLEBORO — Kate O’Hara became the third dean in the history of Bristol Community College’s Attleboro campus about a month ago, and on Wednesday held a meet-and-greet with faculty, staff, community partners and business leaders.
She follows Rodney Clark, who served from 2011 to 2018, and Kathy Torpey Garganta, the first dean, who established BCC-Attleboro in its own building, the former high school on County Street in 2004.
Since 2008, BCC has been located in a building on Field Road that formerly housed Texas Instruments.
O’Hara, 40, who served as an administrator at Bay State College in Boston for 18 years, comes to BCC at a challenging time.
College enrollment nationwide has fallen for eight straight years and BCC, like most other schools, has been hit hard.
In an interview with The Sun Chronicle during the event, O’Hara said her mission will be to stabilize the decline at BCC and focus on attracting new students, retaining existing students and creating paths for them to succeed.
“Enrollment in general is declining, it’s not just us,” she said.
The trend is partly due to fewer high school-age students, O’Hara said.
In addition, an improving economy is luring people into an expanding job market.
Meanwhile, the onerous cost of many colleges is discouraging others from seeking higher education.
A 2009 story in The Sun Chronicle told a different tale.
That’s when the mortgage crisis hit the nation, pushing it into recession. That in turn resulted in a booming enrollment at BCC for those seeking a degree or trying to learn new skills to beef up their resumes in a very competitive job market.
That year saw an 18.5 percent increase in enrollment at BCC, the story said. A total of 1,200 students were predicted for the fall semester.
By May 2011, that number increased to 1,500 students, according to reports published in The Sun Chronicle.
But that was then.
O’Hara said current enrollment is in the 700 range.
In December, Forbes.com reported that college enrollment declined 1.3 percent in the fall of 2019, which equaled 231,000 fewer students nationwide.
It was the eighth straight year of declining enrollment, since the peak of over 20 million students was reached in 2011, about the same time BCC hit its peak.
Numbers nationwide in the fall were below 18 million.
Despite plunging enrollments, O’Hara’s optimistic.
“The spring numbers look good and that’s exciting,” she said. “We’re working on a strategic plan to keep (students) here and keep them on track.”
Meanwhile, in a time of exploding college costs that leave many students burdened with deep debt, it’s important to find ways to reduce the expense, O’Hara said.
One way is to get students off and running early with college credit courses in high school, and another is to offer less expensive options at a two-year schools such as BCC, which can be used as a pathway to four-year schools like Bridgewater State University or Wheaton College in Norton.
BCC already has strong ties with BSU, which has a satellite facility at BCC and allows BCC students to seamlessly transfer to a bachelor’s degree program without leaving the city.
O’Hara also aims to strengthen ties to local businesses and other “community partners” where students may be able to find learning opportunities and employment.
She said she hopes to create a school that not only offers a path to the larger world, but to tailor it to meet the needs of local students and the community at large.
“We want to make sure our students are able to realize their potential and be the strongest individuals they can be,” O’Hara told the gathering. “We have lots of work to do and I hope all of you will help me.”
BCC President Laura Douglas, Attleboro School Superintendent David Sawyer, school board member Rob Geddes, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jack Lank, city councilor and director of the BSU campus in Attleboro Cathleen DeSimone, The Literacy Center’s board president and former city council president Frank Cook, and BCC board member Don Smyth were among the dozens who attended the meet-and-greet.
