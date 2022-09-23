dighton-rehoboth high school building file photo

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.

REHOBOTH -- New Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District Superintendent Bill Runey has launched a community service program where students are urged to pitch in and help the two towns.

It's called "We Are DRiven to Serve," a take-off on the "We Are DR" motto Runey has initiated in the district.