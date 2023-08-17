Landmarks RIchards Memorial Library
RIchards Memorial Library, North Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Debbie Clifton has been named the new director of Richards Memorial Library.

Clifton, who is associate director of Seekonk Public Library at the moment, will replace Francis “Frank” Ward, who retires in September after overseeing Richards for the past two decades.