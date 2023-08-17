NORTH ATTLEBORO — Debbie Clifton has been named the new director of Richards Memorial Library.
Clifton, who is associate director of Seekonk Public Library at the moment, will replace Francis “Frank” Ward, who retires in September after overseeing Richards for the past two decades.
Town Council members this week confirmed Town Manager Michael Borg’s appointment of Clifton.
“We wanted to cast a wide net and had a large pool of candidates,” Borg said. “We had a lot of interest.”
Borg said Clifton stood out for her insightful ideas and experience with capital projects.
The latter will be helpful for North Attleboro, he noted, as renovations of the library building have begun.
“She will absolutely be an asset to the community,” Borg said. “We are being left in good hands. Her dedication and expertise will put us on a path with a bright future.”
Clifton has a lengthy background in library services.
She has been associate library director in Seekonk since December 2020 and once served as circulation librarian at Norton Public Library.
Clifton also worked in the Old Colony and SAILS library networks. She has worked in libraries since 1999, holding various posts, from library page to reference librarian, assistant director, and library director.
“Most of her career has been in public libraries, but she has worked in academic libraries as well as a military library,” Human Resources Director Catherine Calicchia said. “She has extensive experience, a broad skill set, and a positive attitude.”
Clifton said she is enthusiastic to get started.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity,” Clifton said. “I’d like to pick up where Frank is leaving off.”
Clifton has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts-Boston and a master’s in library and information science from Drexel University in Philadelphia. She also holds a professional certification of librarianship from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.
Ward worked at Richards for 34 years, becoming director in September 2000. He had been associate library director, twice serving as interim director.
“He will dearly be missed,” Borg said.