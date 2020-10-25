ATTLEBORO -- The city's Mass Audubon wildlife sanctuaries, Oak Knoll and Attleboro Springs off Park Street (Route 118), have a new boss, and she has an Attleboro connection that helped inspire her interest in nature.
Lauren Kras has been named director of Mass Audubon South East.
In the role, Kras will continue to oversee Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary in Plymouth -- where she has been director since the property opened in 2017 -- as well as additional Mass Audubon sanctuaries, including the two in Attleboro.
She will also oversee North River and Daniel Webster in Marshfield, North Hill Marsh in Duxbury, Great Neck in Wareham, and Allens Pond in Westport and Dartmouth.
Kras grew up going to summer camp in Attleboro, where she said she fell in love with the outdoors.
A devoted conservationist, Kras holds a master of science degree in plant biology from the University of New Hampshire, where she studied rare, threatened, and endangered plant species and their responses to climate change.
She has served as the president of the Seacoast Chapter of New Hampshire Audubon and conservation easement steward at the New Hampshire Forest Society.
Kras became the first director of the Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary when Audubon raised $3.6 million to turn the 481-acre former cranberry farm into a wildlife sanctuary, and she has overseen its development.
She is an avid birdwatcher, photographer, hiker and dog lover.
Mass Audubon, a private, nonprofit organization, said Kras will work to ensure Southeastern Massachusetts wildlife sanctuaries continue to serve as valued resources for their communities, and encourage residents to discover them if they haven't already.
Lauren Gordon, who had overseen the Attleboro sanctuaries, became director of Mass Audubon's Blue Hills Trailside Museum in Milton last year. She now oversees Mass Audubon Metro South, which includes the museum, the Museum of American Bird Art in Canton, Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary in Sharon and Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary in Norfolk.
