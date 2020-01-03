NORTH ATTLEBORO — A new documentary about New England Patriot star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez will air later this month on Investigation Discovery.
Hernandez was convicted of the June 2013 shooting death of Odin Lloyd of Boston in the North Attleboro Industrial Park a short distance from Hernandez’s Westwood Estates home.
He later committed suicide in prison after being acquitted of a double murder in Boston in 2012.
Investigation Discovery explores how Hernandez went from professional football player to violent killer in “Aaron Hernandez: An ID Murder Mystery. It premiers at 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20.
The channel says Hernandez’s story “is one of the most stunning falls from grace in recent history. Once hailed as a hero for the New England Patriots, Hernandez is now viewed as an American tragedy.”
Hernandez began a promising NFL career at age 20 and went on to play in a Super Bowl for the Patriots before signing a $40 million contract.
He and his then-fiancee, whose sister dated Lloyd, lived in Westwood Estates for about six months with their 2-year-old daughter before his arrest.
“Football and sports fans alike were perplexed as to how a professional football player with a growing family and promising career could resort to such violence off the field,” Investigation Discovery says in a press release.
“The case of Aaron Hernandez is, perhaps, one of the most stunning and perplexing criminal stories of this century,” said Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation Discovery, in a statement.
“Hernandez was in all ways, America’s golden boy,” Schleiff said, “but this tragic case proves that no amount of money or fame can hide the true nature of a person.”
According to the press release, the documentary examines the larger questions behind these acts of violence.
Was Hernandez acting out of unexplainable malice? Or were more deep-seated impulses at play?
The special answers these questions and more through poignant, one-on-one interviews with those closest to the case, including an exclusive interview with a childhood friend, who provides valuable insight into Aaron’s formative years and the secrets that Aaron shielded in his final days.
The documentary is produced for ID by Jupiter Entertainment with Allison Wallach and Tim McConville as executive producers.
Investigation Discovery is a crime and justice network on television reaching 85 million U.S. households.
