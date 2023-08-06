REHOBOTH — Residents are urged to sign up for a new emergency notification system.
The Rehoboth Police Department has teamed up with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department and a company, the Emergency Communications Network, for the CodeRED high-speed notification system.
CodeRED provides Bristol and Plymouth county officials the ability to quickly deliver voice, email and text messages to targeted areas in the counties.
Rehoboth residents will receive emergency notifications from the Rehoboth Police Department but have to sign up first.
The system is only as good as the telephone number database supporting it. If your phone number is not in the database, you will not be called, officials said.
One of the reasons the CodeRED system was selected is it gives individuals and businesses the ability to add their own phone numbers directly into the system’s database, officials added.
If residents were previously registered with the Plymouth Bristol Emergency Alert System prior to August 2011 they are asked to re-register with the new provider, CodeRED.
Required information includes first and last name, street address (physical address, no P.O. boxes), city, state, zip code, and primary phone number but additional phone numbers can be entered as well.
CodeRED allows geographically-based delivery, which means street addresses are required to ensure that emergency notification calls are received by the proper individuals in a given situation.
The system works for cell phones, too, but an associated street address is needed to provide relevant messages.
Those who want to be included in the new system will have an easy and secure method for inputting information, officials said. The data collected will only be used for emergency notification purposes.