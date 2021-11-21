FOXBORO -- New England Patriot Lawrence Guy will host his 11th annual “Guy Family Thanksgiving Giveaway” event at Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club of Boston Tuesday.
Guy partnered with Roche Bros. Supermarkets to provide 150 families in need with groceries for their Thanksgiving meals. Each family will receive a turkey, fresh vegetables, sides, and fixings from 4 to 6 p.m.
It will be followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and Guy and his teammates will be in attendance for the dinner to mingle with the children at the Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club of Boston in Roxbury.
The event is not open to the public.
The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation provides resources and opportunities for financially disadvantaged families. Lawrence and his wife, Andrea Guy, established the foundation in 2019 with the goal to inspire and help disadvantaged families to achieve their full potential.
For more information on the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, visit www.lawrenceguyfoundation.org.
