ATTLEBORO — New England Sports Village filed for bankruptcy protection Thursday to stave off a foreclosure auction that was scheduled for Friday, a company representative said.
Stuart Silberberg, managing partner of Ajax 5CAP NESV LLC, the holding company for NESV, said the filing was being done electronically, involved seven entities was expected to be completed Thursday night.
NESV founders envisioned an ice rink on its property as well as facilities for soccer, tennis and swimming. So far, only the ice rink is up and running; it opened on Nov. 25, 2016.
Silberberg said the bankruptcy filing comes as his company and the mortgage holder for the property have reached an impasse in negotiations. They have been underway since the spring, when the first auction was scheduled for the 139-acre property, which is assessed at $35.9 million for real estate tax purposes.
It’s been rescheduled at least three times.
“There’s a dispute between us and the lender which we have not been able to resolve amicably,” he said. “We don’t believe foreclosure is the appropriate action.”
Silberberg said the filing will be under Chapter 11, which allows the company time to build its business, which was badly hurt early on by “poor operations” and by the coronavirus. The pandemic shut down NESV for three months last year.
“This will be Chapter 11, debtor in possession until cash flow improves and we can work our way out of this,” Silberberg said. “The message we want to get across is that this freezes everything. It’s designed to protect the assets and that’s what we intend to do.”
Silberberg said, he and everyone at NESV are dedicated to turning the tough times around and eventually moving forward with the other businesses planned for the property on Commerce Way.
“If there was a time to cut and run, this would have to be it,” he said. “But we ain’t cutting and we ain’t running.”
Silberberg said business at the rink has improved greatly under the leadership of executive director Rob Reilly, who has brought in more teams and events.
“The rink is functioning pretty well,” Silberberg said. “It’s not where we want it to be, but it’s significantly better than where it was.”
Silberberg said he wants all the tenants to know nothing is changing, but that he expects the bankruptcy to create some “angst and uncertainty.”
The move, he said, is intended to save the operation.
“We’re here and we’re not going anywhere,” he said. “This is business as usual. We’re open and operating. We’re looking forward to maintaining the business and serving the community.”
Silberberg has declined to say how far behind in mortgage payments NESV is to the lender.
But NESV is currently in arrears to the city to the tune of $565,965 in real estate taxes.
It also owes another $4,733 to the water and sewer departments.
But Reilly said NESV is up to date on its recent tax bills of about $88,000 per quarter and sees no issues paying in the future.
He said he’s in negotiations with the city about a plan to add payments every quarter until the tax debt is paid.
“The town has been great,” he said of the negotiations during an interview at the rink.
“We’re doing OK,” he said, noting that other big bills, like electric to National Grid, have been paid as well.
Another setback for the company included bills of at least $200,000 for the replacement of rusting pipes caused by salty water that he said was provided by the city.
Reilly also praised Silberberg.
“Cutting and running wasn’t even an option for him,” he said. “He’s truly been standing by this place.”
Reilly said the bottom line has been improving with the addition of new hockey teams such as the Johnson & Wales University men’s and women’s teams.
The New Jersey Generals have brought in two more teams with younger players and the organization started the Generals Hockey Academy.
A number of other youth teams have been added as well.
Meanwhile, the rink has a deal J&W University culinary students to begin operations at The Barn, a restaurant at the facility, and in a new café in a space once occupied by Dunkin’ Donuts.
In addition, hockey players are volunteering to help with local charities.
“We’re empowering the students and youth to give back to the community for events like the Special Olympics, Walk for Hunger and Big Brothers and Big Sisters,” Reilly said.
Reilly said the rink operation is heading in the right direction.
“Our ice is booked solid all the way through,” he said. “We’re not going anywhere.”
