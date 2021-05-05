ATTLEBORO — The auction sale of New England Sports Village has been put on hold for a month.
The auction, which was scheduled for Friday, has been postponed until June 4 apparently to allow the lender and borrower, AJAX 5CAP NESV, LLC, the company that owns the sports facility, time to work out some kind of agreement.
Notice of the postponement was placed on the website of the Paul E. Saperstein Co., an auction company out of Holbrook.
NESV is located between County and Tiffany streets on Commerce Way. It includes an ice rink complex and nearly 140 acres of land.
Developer David Boucher referred comment to Stuart Silberberg, managing partner of AJAX.
Silberberg did not immediately respond to questions emailed to him by The Sun Chronicle.
Last month he said AJAX was in negotiations with the lender, whom he declined to name.
He did say the former lender, HarborOne Bank, sold the note to investors at the end of 2020.
Silberberg declined to say how far behind the company is in its mortgage payments.
“That’s not important,” he said. “We are behind.”
Silberberg said the pandemic hit the company hard.
“COVID was unkind to us as it was to a lot of people,” he said.
The rink business closed for about four months and then operated at 30 to 70 percent for the rest of the year, putting AJAX in a big financial hole.
