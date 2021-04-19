ATTLEBORO — An ad in The Sun Chronicle announcing that New England Sports Village, which currently consists of an ice rink facility and a lot of vacant land, would be sold at auction on May 7 set off some alarm bells citywide over the weekend.
An auction can mean only one thing — foreclosure and financial doom.
That’s the last thing the city wants for what many hoped would one day become a premier sports destination on Commerce Way.
However, Stuart Silberberg, managing partner of AJAX 5CAP NESV, LLC, the company that owns the sports facility, said Monday night he’s “optimistic” the property will not be auctioned.
“We’re not going to let that happen,” he said.
He said his company is in negotiations with the lender, whom he declined to name.
He did say the former lender, HarborOne Bank sold the note to investors at the end of 2020.
Silberberg also declined to say how far behind the company is in its mortgage payments.
“That’s not important,” he said. “We are behind.”
Silberberg said the pandemic hit the company hard.
“COVID was unkind to us as it was to a lot of people,” he said.
The rink business closed for about four months and then operated at only about 30 to 70 percent for the rest of the year, putting it in a big financial hole.
However, business has been improving, he said.
And now NESV is trying to work out a deal to survive.
“We have a dialogue with the lender and we’ll go from there,” Silberberg said.
And he said the goal remains the same.
“We’re looking to continue to build out the property,” Silberberg said. “We believe progress will happen.”
The ad was placed by auctioneer Paul E. Saperstein Co. Inc. out of Holbrook on Saturday.
It said the entire property, including the ice rink complex and approximately 139.7 acres of land, was up for grabs.
It apparently touched off concern among those who use the rink, because NESV posted a statement on its Facebook page Sunday.
It said the rink will not be auctioned and that negotiations are ongoing with the lender to keep the project, which began in 2015, on track.
The statement said NESV is “well-funded.”
“New England Sports Village is currently involved in an ongoing legal process between the lender and ownership,” the statement said. “The rink will ‘NOT’ be going to auction and the land is currently being negotiated to continue with the project moving forward.”
The online statement also referenced the pandemic.
“It has been a long 14 months for everyone, but we made it through and the 2021-2022 season is well on its way!” the unsigned statement said.
New England Sports Village project got underway when the company bought its first parcel, 104 acres, which was then part of the Attleboro Industrial Business Park, from the debt-laden Attleboro Redevelopment Authority in April of 2015 for $2.34 million.
The property extends between Tiffany and County streets, which are now connected by Commerce Way where NESV is located.
The purchase got the long-beleaguered ARA out of debt and launched the dream of North Attleboro businessman David Boucher, who spent years pushing for the project.
The first phase, an ice rink, opened about 19 months later in November of 2016.
Land clearing has taken place since, but there’s been no further construction on the site.
