ATTLEBORO — Capron Park Zoo will have a new and grander entrance at some point this summer along with a new pollinator garden.
The granite pillars at the zoo’s entrance were damaged 10 years ago next month when a Coca-Cola delivery truck took one down, dislodged the second and brought the metal arch proclaiming “Capron Park” to the ground. It will be repurposed after lying in storage for a decade.
The columns, which are already in place at the new entrance, had to be shortened because of the damage done, but they will serve as a more elegant and grander entrance to the zoo, officials said.
It’s an entrance that will be tough to miss.
Assistant Zoo Director Brenda Young said it’s hoped that eventually an arch similar to the metal “Capron Park” arch on County Street, which connects the two replacement pillars, will be added at some point.
That arch would say “Capron Park Zoo.”
The new entrance is part of a larger project that will include the addition of a pollinator garden surrounding the pond, which has an island that’s home to the lemur display.
The pond is at the northern end of the zoo.
Young said a variety of local plant species will be planted around the edge of the pond that will attract pollinators such as butterflies and bees.
A paved path circling the pond will be built as well.
The boardwalk that crosses the pond is expected to be repaired and re-opened soon, she said.
So there will be the pond, the pollinator garden at its edge, a fence and the new path that will be accessible for the disabled.
The current entrance to the zoo, which includes a ticket booth, is to the left of the gift shop as one looks at it from the parking lot.
The entrance will be moved a little more to the left where two new ticket booths will be installed.
The booths together cost about $27,000.
Young said the zoo is paying for much of the project out of its own income, but the city council did approve payment for one of the booths.
Other city departments are collaborating on the project, but with summer being a busy season, the work is progressing a little slower than hoped.