ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High School is launching a new era in music with the opening of a new band facility, the addition of new band director and the start of music partnerships with Feehan’s local middle schools.
The new director is John Knasas, an Attleboro resident, St. John the Evangelist parishioner and parent of an incoming Feehan musician.
He comes to Feehan after 20 years as band director at a North Smithfield, R.I., school.
“With the construction of our new performing arts building and teaming John with (Feehan band instructor John) Taylor, we can’t wait to see where our talented students and their leaders take this program,” Principal Sean Kane said. “We are thrilled to have John join our faculty.”
Kane said Knasas and Taylor continue the tradition of instrumental “music excellence that Taylor has stewarded on his own for nearly 30 years.”
Knasas and Taylor will be adding courses to Feehan’s music offerings, expanding band opportunities for students and launching a new middle school band initiative.
Under Knasas, the North Smithfield Middle School band program received the National Band Association Blue Ribbon Program of Excellence award in 2016.
Knasas is a musician with the popular band Brass Attack.
He was a conductor of the 2010 Rhode Island Music Education Association Junior All State Jazz Band, 2015 Rhode Island Music Education Association Junior All State Band and the Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Wind Ensemble.
These new programs will all be housed in a new facility that is a key part of Feehan’s 10,000-square-foot Innovation & Arts Center.
The center is expected to open in September.
The band facility will be home to Feehan’s award-winning instrumental groups, from orchestra to marching band, to percussion ensemble and jazz ensemble.
“Four years ago the Feehan community spoke clearly in our planning process,” Feehan President Tim Sullivan said. “Music education was a clear priority, and the time was right to give our music spaces a major, major facelift for 2023 and beyond.
“At the time, we didn’t imagine an entirely new building, but — through the generosity of many — today we are poised to write the next exciting chapter in Feehan music history. We can’t wait to watch that unfold.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.