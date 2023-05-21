082021 Bishop Feehan 9 BANDlr

Bishop Feehan High School’s new band facility.

ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High School is launching a new era in music with the opening of a new band facility, the addition of new band director and the start of music partnerships with Feehan’s local middle schools.

The new director is John Knasas, an Attleboro resident, St. John the Evangelist parishioner and parent of an incoming Feehan musician.

