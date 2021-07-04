ATTLEBORO — Composed of over 900,000 plastic interlocking bricks, 20 animal sculptures from Bricklive Animal Paradise have found a temporary residence at Capron Park Zoo for its latest exhibition.
The strikingly realistic animals, from the leopard lounging on a tree limb to the aggressive pose of the tiger and the playful nature of two lion cubs, were delivered to the zoo on June 24, with the official opening of the exhibit on Sunday. It will run through August.
Members of the zoo’s operations department painstakingly assembled those sculptures which came in several pieces, such as the giraffe and one of the tigers.
The giraffe, which stands 13 feet tall, required the use of a ladder to properly put all five pieces in their places, zoo operations Manager Rob Verzone said.
Verzone and Brenda Young, the zoo’s assistant director, were in awe of the plastic structures from the minute they arrived on the delivery truck.
Young has described the patrons’ response since the soft opening of the exhibit on July 1 as “amazing.”
“It’s better than we had imagined,” Young said. “The awe factor is great.”
The majority of the pieces of art are prohibited from being touched, however, patrons can pose by both the lion and jeep sculptures.
Melanie Charron of North Attleboro took a photo of her 8-year-old son Nicholas by the constructed lion sitting benignly outside the cage of the real lions during their visit on Sunday.
“They’re pretty incredible,” Charron said.
Like several other zoo visitors, Charron was a bit startled by the sculpture of the leopard near the zoo’s splash pond.
“I was wondering, ‘Is it real?’” Charron said.
The two tigers — one walking and the other rearing up on its back legs with its front paws out — also took 10-year-old Roma Desmarais of Scituate, R.I., by surprise.
“I thought it was a real tiger at first, then I saw it wasn’t moving,” she said.
Even Desmarais’ mother Janis was a bit puzzled about whether the sculpted red ruffed lemur several yards away was real or not.
“They add a nice touch to the zoo — another layer of interest,” Desmarais said.
Amazed by the intricate detail, Jeanne Sharples of North Attleboro could hardly take her eyes off the leopard.
“It feels like it’s got movement,” Sharples said.
Among the other sculptures are two macaws in a birdcage in the “Katie’s Garden” area of the zoo. Next to the lemur islands and boardwalk are a panda and her two cubs, with an alligator lying stealthily a few yards away. Across from the orangutan near the otter tank, a brown bear stands on its back legs to protect its cubs.
Depending on their size, the sculptures weigh between 20 and 1,000 lbs.
Several years ago, Bricklive had reached out to the zoo to display its entire exhibit of up to 35 sculptures, but it was beyond the zoo’s financial means.
However, part of a recent grant from the state of more than $166,000 is helping to pay the two-month rent for the U.K.-based company’s artwork.
Bricklive has been exhibited in museums, and Young was honored to be able to accommodate them at the Capron Park Zoo.
“To have (the exhibit) here at our own institution is a sign of our growth,” Young said.
