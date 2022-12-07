FOXBORO — A new documentary that looks at one man’s story of the Boy Scouts’ history of child sexual abuse puts an often painful focus on the case of a former local teacher and Scout leader.

Producers of the film, “Boy Scout’s Honor,” say it will bring to a wider audience the story of William Sheehan, who molested dozens of young boys in Foxboro and Florida from the 1960s through the 1980s.

