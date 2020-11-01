FOXBORO — The town’s new water treatment plant is now in full operation.
The new plant filters and treats water from four new groundwater wells on the site, removing iron and manganese from the water before it enters the system, according to Director of Public Works Christopher Gallagher.
The new facility is located on Pumping Station Road off of Chesnut Street and will provide about 2 million gallons of water per day.
The treatment plant and wells were constructed for roughly $11 million, funded through a bond paid through water rates charged customers. Construction took about 20 months.
There are two other treatment plants in Foxboro, one on Route 106 near the Plainville town line, the other on Lamson Road off Oak Street.
The new plant uses “Scada,” a computer system the department has had for a number of years, Gallagher said.
“This allows us to not only monitor, but control the water system remotely if needed. A lot of improvements were made to this system in order to provide more detailed information as part of this project,” Gallagher said.
Rick Kadlik, the water department’s treatment manager, said the new plant was a much-needed upgrade for the town.
“I like that it seems to operate a lot better than what we had before. There are a lot more safeguards in place so that we can leave at the end of every day knowing that the water is going to continue to be as safe as it was when we did leave,” Kadlik said.
The water department is working on the design of a new water main on West Street and a new storage tank on Hill Street, along with replacing some older groundwater wells that have lost capacity over the years. Gallagher said these projects are expected to be completed in 2021 and the dam on West Street will also be reconstructed during 2021.
