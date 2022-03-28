ATTLEBORO — New Hope, the regional organization that helps those affected by domestic and sexual violence, is moving swiftly toward establishing a third shelter thanks to $2 million in recently announced federal funding.
“This project will build an emergency shelter in Attleboro for families experiencing domestic violence,” New Hope CEO Marcia Szymanski said Monday.
New Hope has raised $4.9 million toward its $5.3 million goal. With the federal money, a public phase of the fundraising campaign can now be launched, she said.
“This support is a game changer for our campaign and puts us just $400,000 away from our campaign goal,” Szymanski said.
The 14-bedroom, 11,000-square-foot shelter will offer survivors a temporary home where they can feel safe, respected, and heard, so that the healing process can begin, New Hope says.
Each bedroom will have a private bath for families, including two ADA-accessible bathrooms. The shelter will also have dedicated education space, a commercial-sized kitchen, large play space for age-appropriate child development activities, and living space that accommodates group activities, as well as private space to be alone.
“One thing survivors often comment on is the lack of privacy in shelter life. By providing both private and communal areas in this new shelter, families will have the ability to choose who and when to interact with other residents,” Szymanski said. “This is one way we can offer survivors more control over their lives, the one thing they too often lacked in abusive situations.”
The $2 million is part of federal funding for several area projects that was approved earlier this month and announced by U.S. Rep Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton. The funding also sets aside $1.5 million to dredge the Ten Mile River in North Attleboro.
“On behalf of the thousands of people in Massachusetts who face domestic and sexual violence every year, we thank Representative Auchincloss from the bottom of our hearts for his support,” Szymanski said.
New Hope says it receives 1,000 to 2,000 hotline calls a year and serves 41 cities and towns in Bristol, Norfolk and Worcester counties.
It now has two shelters in Southeastern and South Central Massachusetts in confidential locations where women and their children can find protection from their abusers.
“New Hope always strives for a world free from violence, and this funding will help propel that goal forward.” Auchincloss said.
In Massachusetts, one in three women and one in five men report having experienced rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to New Hope.
Those who wish to support the Framing the Future Campaign for the new shelter can do so by texting 508-915-4128 or going to www.new-hope.org/capital-campaign.